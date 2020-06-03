South Carolina Statewide Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several South Carolina statewide offices will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.
The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.
- Jaime Harrison (D)
- Duke Buckner (R)
- Joe Reynolds (R)
- Michael LaPierre (R)
- Lindsey Graham (R)
- Bill Bledsoe (Constitution)
- Keenan Dunham (L)
- David Weikle (L)
- Joe Wilson (R)
- Michael Bishop (R)
- Mark Welch (D)
- Hosea Cleveland (D)
SC State Senate District 10
- Billy Garrett (R)
- Bryan Hope (R)
- Shane Massey (R)
- Susan Swanson (R)
- Perry Finch (R)
- Chris Smith (R)
- Michael Addison (D)
- Brad Hutto (D)
- Bart Blackwell (R)
- Robert Williams (R)
- Evert Comer Jr. (D)
- Justin Bamberg (D)
- Jackson Cooper (R)
- Bill Weeks (R)
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.