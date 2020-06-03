South Carolina Statewide Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several South Carolina statewide offices will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.

The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.

U.S. Senate 


  • Jaime Harrison (D)

  • Duke Buckner (R)

  • Joe Reynolds (R)

  • Michael LaPierre (R)

  • Lindsey Graham (R)

  • Bill Bledsoe (Constitution)

  • Keenan Dunham (L)

  • David Weikle (L)


U.S. House Of Representatives District 2


  • Joe Wilson (R)

  • Michael Bishop (R)


U.S. House Of Representatives District 3


  • Mark Welch (D)

  • Hosea Cleveland (D)


SC State Senate District 10



  • Billy Garrett (R)

  • Bryan Hope (R)


SC Senate District 25


  • Shane Massey (R)

  • Susan Swanson (R)


SC State Senate District 26


  • Perry Finch (R)

  • Chris Smith (R)


SC State Senate District 40


  • Michael Addison (D)

  • Brad Hutto (D)


SC State House District 81


  • Bart Blackwell (R)

  • Robert Williams (R)


SC State House District 90


  • Evert Comer Jr. (D)

  • Justin Bamberg (D)


SC Solicitor Circuit 2


  • Jackson Cooper (R)

  • Bill Weeks (R)

