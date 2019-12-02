South Carolina QB Jake Bentley to transfer out

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is leaving the program after three seasons.

The word comes via Twitter, where the former starting quarterback released a statement praising his team and coaches for helping him navigate the waters of the SEC.

Bentley was a fixture at South Carolina during his freshman season in Columbia after he started midway through the year.

However, a Lisfranc injury to his foot in 2019 derailed his season, leaving the door open for freshman QB Ryan Hilinksi to become the starter.

