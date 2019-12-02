South Carolina QB Jake Bentley to transfer out

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is leaving the program after three seasons.
The word comes via Twitter, where the former starting quarterback released a statement praising his team and coaches for helping him navigate the waters of the SEC.
December 2, 2019
Bentley was a fixture at South Carolina during his freshman season in Columbia after he started midway through the year.
However, a Lisfranc injury to his foot in 2019 derailed his season, leaving the door open for freshman QB Ryan Hilinksi to become the starter.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.