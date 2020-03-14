South Carolina Medical and Nursing Boards to Issue Emergency Licenses

Saturday, March 14, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The SC Board of Medical Examiners and the SC Board of Nursing have procedures in place to temporarily license individuals in times of an emergency.

"This is another great tool to combat this virus' potential impact to our state," Gov. Henry McMaster said. "The ability to expedite this licensure process gives us greater assurance that we will have the medical health professionals and resources we need in order to keep South Carolinians safe."

"LLR and its health professional boards are fully committed to doing what they can to lessen regulatory obstacles to licensure during this public health emergency so we can help ensure South Carolinians have access to all needed healthcare resources," LLR Director Emily Farr said.

The Medical Board can expedite temporary licensure for out-of-state physicians, physician assistants, and respiratory care practitioners within 24 hours. There is no fee for these 90-day temporary licenses. You can apply for licensure by clicking here.

For nurses, South Carolina is part of the Enhanced Nursing Licensure Compact (eNLC), which means registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) from 32 other states who have multi-state licenses can work in South Carolina at any time.

All states in the Southeast are part of the Nursing Compact.

Additionally, the Board of Nursing can expedite licensure of advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), as well as RNs and LPNs from non-compact states.

The expedited licensure only requires information from the hospital or other health provider or organization that is requesting the additional nursing staff from another state. The license is good for 15 days, but may be renewed. There is no fee associated with this expedited, temporary license. You can apply for licensure by clicking here.

