Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina General Assembly authorized a $50 rebate for each individual tax return filed for 2018.

In March, an individual took home $877M after claiming the $1.5B Mega Millions Jackpot.

State lawmakers had $61M left over and decided to give it back to the tax payers. The $50 rebate will be paid on Dec. 2, 2019.