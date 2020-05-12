South Carolina DMV will return to mostly normal schedule

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will return to operating five days a week at all but two branch office locations.

Offices have been open only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to open on Wednesdays only.

Branch offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers must continue to schedule appointments through the agency’s website at http://scdmvonline.com to maintain social distancing inside branch offices. Customers must continue to adhere to 6 feet of physical separation between themselves and others while waiting to enter a branch office, and lobbies will not be available as waiting areas.

Non-commercial road tests remain suspended, but the agency is assessing options to resume this service to license drivers. In the interim, a customer in need of a non-commercial road test may contact a licensed driving school in South Carolina to determine whether it is offering road tests. The agency will continue to offer motorcycle licensing road tests and will also continue to offer a limited number of commercial driver’s license skills tests at select locations.

MORE | Georgia, South Carolina extend registration deadlines for some vehicles

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

