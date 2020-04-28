South Carolina DMV to reopen all branch offices on May 4

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will be reopening all 66 branch offices on May 4. All offices will operate by appointment only which can be scheduled on the agency's website.

"I am very appreciative of all who have completed their transactions at SCDMVonline.com or delayed visiting the SCDMV to keep themselves and our employees healthy,” said agency Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “We look forward to returning to full service at the earliest opportunity.”

The agency had adjusted schedules and required appointments in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

All branch offices of the agency, with the exception of Allendale and McCormick locations, will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Allendale and McCormick locations will continue to be open only on Wednesdays during this shift in operations. Any additional changes in branch office hours will be announced in the future.

All state of South Carolina offices are closed Monday, May 11, in accordance with the published state holiday schedule.

“We recognize the recent limitation of operating only 46 of our offices,” said agency Director of Branch Services Courtney Saxon. “Reopening branches that have been temporarily closed due to the pandemic, will significantly increase the number of appointments we can make available to customers.”

Customers must continue to adhere to social distancing measures, ensuring six feet of physical separation between themselves and others. The agency will limit the number of customers inside a branch office, and agency personnel will continue to serve customers at every other counter in the office to ensure proper spacing.

Non-commercial road tests remain suspended indefinitely due to social distancing concerns. A customer in need of a non-commercial road test may contact a licensed driving school in South Carolina to determine if the driving school is offering road tests. The agency will continue to offer a limited number of commercial driver’s license (CDL) skills tests and will continue to conduct motorcycle licensing road tests.

The agency is expanding its online transaction capability. Customers are encouraged to check the agency website to see if they can complete their transactions online.

The agency wants to remind customers that it has temporarily extended the expiration date of some products like driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations, and temporary license plates. Click here to view the guidance on all extensions.

