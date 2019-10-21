South Augusta's Boys and Girls Club looks to keep kids off the streets

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Boys and Girls Club opened a new location where attention is needed. For years they've been focused on helping kids all over the CSRA, but especially in South Augusta.

If you ask Jordan Johnson about the Boys and Girls Club, he'll tell you one thing.

“The Boys and Girls Club saves lives,” Johnson said. “Period.”

Johnson said the group saved his life.

“I don't really think I could be who I am today without the Boys and Girls Club intervening in my life when I was a child,” Johnson said.

Johnson was 6 years old when he went to the Boys and Girls Club. Now he's the site director of the new J. Hebbard Boys and Girls Club in South Augusta, helping students graduate high school and be successful.

“Our focus is to make sure our kids are prepared for the workforce,” Johnson said.

By focusing on a bright future, the Club helps keep kids out of trouble and away from getting involved in one big local problem: gang activity.

“Gang activity is all about having a sense of belonging, right, so at Boys and Girls Club that's a big part of what we try to push,” Kim Evans, President and CEO of the group, said. “We provide a sense of belonging for these kids so that they're not looking for that in the wrong places.”

It also shows them how to earn a proper living.

“Another reason that kids get involved with gangs and selling drugs is a lot of times they're supporting their families, so at Boys and Girls Club we believe that we need to teach them how to work,” Evans said.

While it is a lot of learning, the club gives them a place to have fun in a positive environment.

“On Friday nights we open it up to kids whether they are members of the Boys and Girls club or not, as long as they are a friend of one of our current members, and we take kids off the street on a Friday,” Johnson said.

The Boys and Girls Club will be serving kids 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and then 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

