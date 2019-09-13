South Aiken HS officials, Aiken officers aware of threat rumors ahead of football game Friday

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Less than one week after a disturbance at South Aiken High School, parents are concerned about another potential threat.

Two teens were arrested after a shooting incident at South Aiken High School earlier this week, causing security to ramp up at the school. Rumors of a threat are now circulating.

Now, a robocall has been sent out to parents, and a message has been posted to the school's social media saying the following:

"This is Sam Fuller, Principal of SAHS. We are aware of rumors on social media and are working in collaboration with our SRO and additional law enforcement to identify the source of the messages and ensure the safety of all students and staff. Please know that there is nothing more important to us than the safety of our school. Additional information will be shared as it is available."

Officials with the Aiken Department of Public Safety say they are also aware of the rumors and are increasing patrols ahead of the home football game Friday night.

ADPS also says the rumors have been circulating on social media stemming from the incident earlier in the week.

In a Facebook post, they tell parents and guardians "In an effort to ensure the safety of our athletic events tonight and in response to a social media message being investigated by law enforcement related to GTR clothing, until further notice, GTR clothing will be a violation of our dress code and will not be permitted on our campuses. No individuals wearing GTR clothing will be admitted into tonight’s athletic events."

SAHS asks parents to ensure their children are dressed appropriately for school and monitor their social media.

