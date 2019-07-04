Sounds and sights from Boom! In the Park

Thursday, July 4, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Storms threatened but cooperated tonight for the fireworks shows in Augusta and Columbia County.

Although you could see Mother Nature’s fireworks off in the distance, Augusta's fireworks show right there too.

The fun started at four with food, shopping, and music at Boom! In the park.

As the sun went down, people prepared for the main event. Five-year-old Aliya was one of those ready to see sparks fly.

She has only seen fireworks at one place before.

"At my house," said Aliya.

She couldn't wait to see all the fireworks.

"The sparkly ones, pink and purple and yellow," said Aliya.

It was a fun-filled day that certainly ended with a bang, well several bangs.

While the professional fireworks are over, people are not ready to call it a night. Wacky Wayne's in North Augusta is open until midnight, and people are still coming to restock.

Just a reminder, in Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken counties, fireworks have to be finished up by midnight.