Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the old saying goes, if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

The folks at Costco are attempting to debunk a scam offer going around on social media claiming that they are giving away a $75 coupon.

That's not the case, the company wrote on its Facebook page.

As always, be on the lookout for scams on the internet.

