Sorority sisters and friends honor Jessye Norman in touching tribute

Thursday, October 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today was the first of four days of celebrations for the opera star Jessye Norman who died last week at the age of 74.

People filed into the church where she grew up earlier today to pay respects. Tomorrow, the city will rename 8th street as Jessye Norman Boulevard.

Ms. Norman was many things. She was also an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. This evening, her sisters said their final goodbyes.

"This is something that we do for all of our members once they pass. We'll go through our rituals and at the end, we'll say our goodbyes and that's just how we handle that," said Deborah Brown, a member of AKA.

Deborah Brown led dozens of Alpha Kappa Alpha members in a ritual of remembrance for Jessye Norman. She says Norman embodied everything the sorority stands for.

"Jessye means sisterhood, service to all mankind, giving back to the community, to the world, through arts," said Brown.

Dr. Lula Wright Williams grew up going to church with Norman. She says even though Jessye Norman was older, she still took time for the younger kids.

"Being 7 or 8 it was exciting that any teenager would care to share the air with us, but she did and she was delightful," said Wright Williams.

As they got older and Jessye gained fame, Wright Williams says she never lost that care for others.

“Jessye would be more interested in me and what I was doing. She felt I could read about her, but she wanted to know more about me," said Wright Williams.

Kindness, compassion, and care for others, Jessye Norman's friends and sorority sisters echoed these words when describing her. And she left them with a strong sense of pride in calling her a sister.

"We are very proud to have had her as a member of our sorority and the fact that we will always hold her up as a member of our sorority," said Brown.

Tomorrow, there will be another public viewing in the morning, followed by the street renaming at four o'clock.

