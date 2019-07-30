Someone in Mt. Pleasant won $25K every year for life, lottery officials say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Somebody who purchased a “$25,000 a year for life” lottery ticket in Mount Pleasant is now a lot richer.

The ticket was sold at the Circle K on Bessemer Road and matched the first five numbers in Monday’s drawing. The winner can choose between $25,000 per year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners.

The “for life” prize is payable for the rest of the winner’s life, with guaranteed payments for a minimum of 20 years.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 16, 19, and 27 with a lucky ball of 9.

The winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe location until they are ready to come forward. The person has 180 days to claim the prize.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

