Friday, March 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Consider ourselves unlucky.

Someone in Augusta just hit it big on the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Georgia Lottery.

The ticket was purchased at OK Mart, located at 2301 Lumpkin Road.

Winning numbers from the March 5 drawing were: 10-29-33-40-42.

Lottery officials say the winner claimed the prize Friday.

