Someone bought a $2 million lottery ticket in Aiken

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – In Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a player in Aiken won $2 million.

The winning ticket that matched all five white ball numbers drawn was purchased at the Huntsman Markets Shell store at 1830 Huntsman Drive. Because the player purchased Megaplier for an additional $1, the would-be $1 million prize was multiplied to $2 million when a “2” multiplier was selected.

Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers:

1 - 5 - 9 - 10 - 23 Megaball: 22

Tuesday’s estimated $410 million jackpot was won in Arizona.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is $20 million.

