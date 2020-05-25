'Some sort of remembrance' Communities celebrate Memorial Day small, but special

Monday, May 25, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It was supposed to be one of Aiken’s biggest tributes for those who have paid the biggest price. Although Memorial Day felt smaller this time around, it was still impactful for everyone.

It seemed like even the cloudy Aiken skies knew today would be solemn. As if waving to the pace of the bugle’s sound, flags seemed to bend somberly too.

“People say ‘Happy Memorial Day’ but it’s not a happy day, it’s reflective," Ted McGee said. “It tells the story of any US service member that was killed in service."

Ted McGee couldn’t hold a physical event this year, but he knew he could offer something virtually instead -- a video Taps tribute for Aiken fallen service members, for anyone to see.

“I think people are living kind of a bit more in fear right now or uncertainty if you will," McGee said. "And I think there are core values that we still have as Americans…this is just one of those things that help us to focus,"

Despite the pandemic changing how we may honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much, McGee says it should not allow us to miss the opportunity to do it at all.

“I didn’t want the day to pass without some sort of remembrance."

And it's a message Aiken County Veterans Council shares too. Like others, the organization couldn’t do its event this year either, the traditional parade. Instead, they had a small transport across the city, of a coffin with an American flag draped over it.

“It was just a very solemn tribute… And it was representative of all of the soldiers who have given, all the military who have given their lives in service to this country to have our freedom’s," Lisa Caldwell of the Aiken Co. Veterans Council said.

And Memorial Day processions were not needed for the small parades of families at Aiken cemeteries who honored their soldier by simply placing flags.

“Very proud of all of our veterans. And the families, and a lot of times the families get lost in this. They’ve sacrificed a lot," Caldwell said.

Several area American Legion Posts helped with gravesite flag tributes too. All in a community effort to pay respects.

“A way of teaching our young people as well the significance of this holiday. That it’s not just the beginning of summer..," Caldwell said.

It was relying on scaled back events, online tributes, and virtual experiences that made this Memorial Day, unlike one Aiken has ever remembered.

And the message remains, that we still never forget those who have served our country and for us.

