People found creative ways worship this Easter

Sunday, April 12, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Though the pandemic continues,

people found creative ways to celebrate Easter.

People from Abilene Baptist Church filled Carolina Pottery's parking lot

in efforts to worship while practicing social distancing.

This year Easter was a little different, instead of hand claps of praise

there were horns of worship.

In efforts to practice social distancing, some people celebrated from inside their car.

Dr. Brad Whitt is the pastor at Abilene Baptist Church.

He says churches may be empty, but faith is alive.

He gave special thanks to many people on the front line of this pandemic, and encourages everyone to keep pushing.

Some churches streamed live services two or three times today.

"I wanted them to feel that hope was alive," said Pastor Mike Hearon.

He says it's unusual to preach to an empty church on Sunday, but this Sunday is the day of resurrection.

"It was such a reminder as the light came through the windows the shutters were open that we have hope," said Pastor Hearon.

Hope was the big message he wanted many people to take away.

"People are asking what I would call ultimate questions. They want answers to help them through the pain of not just losing their jobs, but to the pain of the coronavirus," said Pastor Hearon.

Whether worshiping from home, online, or even in your car, keeping the faith alive will bring better days.