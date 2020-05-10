Some families spent their Mother's Day on the other side of the glass

Sunday, May 10, 2020

MARTINEZ, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!

Today is all about showing your love and appreciation, but this Mother's Day is different for some families.

For some people it wasn't the typical Mother's Day, people who had family in nursing homes were restricted.

"Looking at your mom through a class window is tough," said Tom Boiter.

Instead of warm hugs from their loved ones, many people were separated by glass.

Mother's Day is a day of appreciation, but seeing their loved one on the other side of the window was uneasy.

The glass stood as a barrier to kisses and hugs, and instead they waved and blew air kisses.

Regardless of the desire to touch and embrace, sharing a laugh and a smile went a long way.

"We are very appreciative of this because we have been separated for a long time," said the Burns family.

"We all miss her terribly, so this was a treat for us."

Many of them made the best of a unique moment, and they made Mother's Day special from a distance.

"She loved me, and that is the best thing in the world is love," said Boiter.

Some families say as restrictions continue to relax,

better days are sure to come.

Starting tomorrow South Carolina's nursing homes will see a new wave of testing.

DHEC says it will test all residents and staff across all 194 nursing homes across the state.

They say the state-wide testing is expected to be done by the end of the month.