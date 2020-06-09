Some discrepancies put a pause on finalized election results in Georgia

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Election results on the Georgia side of the river are still not complete as election day comes to an end. South Carolina seems to be reporting accurately after polls closed.

In Richmond County, the state website shows all 68 precincts reporting results. That should be 100 percent of the results, but the website doesn't reflect that.

In Columbia County:

Columbia County Commission District 2 - total precincts 11/11

Lee Benedict ( R ) - 185 votes

Mark Petersen ( R ) - 203 votes

Don Skinner ( R ) - 847 votes; winner

Robert Willis ( R ) - 286 votes

Columbia County School Board District 4 - total precincts 12/12

Billy Jackson - 1,442 votes

Lee Ann Meyer - 1,734 votes

For more information about primary election results in Georgia, visit the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger website.

Over in South Carolina, multiple election offices have finalized their results with 100 percent of precincts.

For more information about primary election results in South Carolina, visit the South Carolina Election Commission website.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT 2020. All rights reserved.