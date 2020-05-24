Some churches are reopening their doors for the first time in months

Sunday, May 24, 2020

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today some churches welcomed people back through their doors again for the first time since the shutdown.

Though they reopened their doors, there still were restrictions in place.

They taped off certain pews, and others only allowed part of their congregation back.

Many churches have been relying on technology and social media to connect with the community.

Even though some have opened their doors, they say it's certainly not normal church.

"We have been preaching to empty rooms for months," said Dr. Brad Whitt, the pastor at Abilene Baptist Church.

Pastor Whitt says it wasn't an easy decision to open back up.

"There are certain people that are still uncomfortable and nervous of course we get that," said Pastor Whitt,

He says it's his top priority to keep everyone safe.

"We want this to be way safer than McDonald's, Walmart, or even Costco," said Pastor Whitt.

When people first walk inside they get sanitized and a mask.

There were blue strips of tape placed in parts of the church to help section off areas to maintain social distancing.

After service is over there is a process for dismissal.

Other churches like Gospel Water Branch says they're not quite ready to open their doors.

"I know that it's difficult for some people, but we don't want to take any chances,"said Robert Ramsey, the pastor of Gospel Water Branch.

He says they are still working to make sure all safety measures are in place,and they plan to have their doors open to the public the first week of June.

"The lord just spoke and said first Sunday of June is the time," said Pastor Ramsey.

Those who are still not quite ready to do in person services, the online and outdoor services will still continue.

On Friday Donald Trump labeled churches and other houses of worship "essential" and told governors across the nation to let them re-open.

In person services were never banned in Georgia, but were highly discouraged.