Some businesses reopen, others continue to wait as Georgia shelter in place expires

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia's shelter in place order is no longer in effect, and that means more businesses are reopening their doors.

While it's still not a typical busy Friday night for business owners, it's busier than it has been.

Some are desperate for income, while others continue to wait until they reopen.

The doors are back open at Balanced Body Spa for the first time since March 18.

"I was concerned about my clients. I was concerned about my therapists, and I was concerned about perceptions," Kim Kitts, the owner, said. "Because they can, in this day and age, run you right out of business."

Kitts could've reopened a week ago, but instead, she waited for masks and put together a safety plan. Now, customers are escorted in and there's even a shield over the front desk.

"Oh my god, it's been devastating," Kitts said. "I've applied for everything under the sun and have not seen a dime. I personally haven't been paid in two months."

Balanced Body Spa says many of their therapists haven't seen any relief money either.

Many of the staff at Metro Diner are seeing a check again too, the first one in a while. They are one of the local restaurants that decided to reopen their dining room.

"Each day has been progressively busier and nicer to see more familiar faces," Clarissa Torres, managing partner of Metro Diner, said.

Torres says her team gets a new mask every day. They also do a wellness check every morning for their staff. Tables are six feet apart, and there's even spaces marked off outside.

"Some guests are uncomfortable, and we try to accommodate everything they need. But, for the most part, our guests are really happy that we are open," Torres said.

Dozens of restaurants in the CSRA are still keeping their dining rooms closed, and other businesses are facing a similar decision.

"It's not fair to shame people that are okay with getting out and using proper precautions and are living their lives," Kitts said.

Keeping the doors open still isn't going to be like normal, but owners and employees are just hoping it's enough to keep the bills paid. ​

