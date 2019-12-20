Soldiers just returned from deployment provide 400 toys to elementary students

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Soldiers give out presents to kids at Hornsby Elementary. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You can find holiday cheer all over the place as we get closer to Christmas, and kids at Hornsby Elementary school got a lot of it this week.

Soldiers surprised kids at school by giving them gifts for Christmas morning.

"The biggest thing we wanna provide for our students is love. We want them to feel loved. We want this to be a family-oriented environment," said Principal Willie Adkinson.

About 30 soldiers from the 67th Expeditionary Signal Battalion packed the gym to give out toys to every student.

"We started a partnership with Hornsby Elementary School about a year ago and it's our adopted school

Pulling this off was harder this year with some of the soldiers just coming back from a 9-month long deployment.

"They came in to get the ball rolling brought in toys, lots of toys for our kids to enjoy."

Soldiers here brought in more than 400 toys, but this partnership doesn't just come and go with the holidays.

"We had a reading event earlier this year. Lunches, back to school welcomes where we come give them high fives."

They hope to leave a lasting impression.

"As part of the military our job is to serve, but serving our community is a part of that as well and it's always good to foster that environment to build that relationship."

