Social media can 'bite you in the backside’ if you own a business

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Social media is a mouthpiece to the world. If people don't like what you have to say, then it's their right to let you know that. But what about when it impacts your livelihood or your safety?

What happens on the internet does not always stay on the internet. Many are using that to call for boycotts of businesses, and call out people who post things that are insensitive. But an attorney says both sides have rights.

It starts with posts like this: someone asking their followers to call out anyone, like businesses or employers, for their views on social media.

It can end like this: dozens of comments and many boycotting 803 Food Delivery in Aiken. Or thousands of shares and some choosing to do the same at Harbor Inn Seafood.

“That's just an example really of the power of social media to go back and kind of bite you in the backside,” attorney Robert Homlar said.

Homlar practices civil rights and criminal justice law in the Augusta area. He's seen it, too: Facebook pages devoted to "putting people on blast" for their public comments.

“That’s something that the Constitution protects, and that’s something if people want to engage in to expose that or to engage in that conduct is something they are free to do,” Homlar said.

Many see it as part of taking action, keeping businesses and everyday people accountable to what they say and believe.

After sharing what many saw as an insensitive post on social media, a Washington, Georgia councilman, Matt Denard, apologized publicly at a meeting Monday night.

And just like the protests in the streets, as long as it's not violent, and the truth is told, it seems there's nothing wrong with seeking justice through social media.

“There’s a lot more exposure of wrongful conduct, and it’s something that in the long run I think will be good for the country,” Homlar said.

We reached out to the owner of 803 Food Delivery for comment but did not get a response. We also reached out to Harbor Inn Seafood for comment on how it's affected their business and they declined.

We also reached out to the Department of Justice in Augusta, who said, if you see anyone encouraging violence or harm on social media, reach out to local law enforcement.​

