Social media becoming helpful tool for law enforcement seeking missing children

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Social media is quickly becoming just another way law enforcement agencies around the world can help spread the word about missing children and people.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they constantly receive tips through social media about missing children. Photos of the missing people reach more eyes, which ultimately helps track them down faster.

Just hours ago, a post about missing juveniles Savannah and Emily Piazzi asked the community to help track them down. It had more than 3,000 shares. Another post on the News 12/NBC 26 page had more than 4,000.

It’s proof that social media changes how fast juveniles can be found these days. Over the last few months we've used it as a helpful tool to share more than 15 pictures of missing juveniles.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they constantly get Facebook messages and calls with tips about where children have been seen.

Social media increases the chance someone sees them or knows them, so more tips come in, which helps them find children faster than before.

If a child has a phone, investigators say they will also work with the family to use that to track them down.

Along with tips, investigators also check the spots where children were last seen and places family says they could be.

For example, Savannah and Emily were last seen where they live and then they were possibly spotted on Raleigh Drive in Augusta. Investigators checked both, and later tracked them in West Virginia.

The sheriff's office says they try to let us know as fast as they can when a child is missing, but that can depend on when the child is reported missing. They also check a few locations first. The only time that's not the case is when it's a young child like a toddler. In that case, they'll let us know as soon as it’s reported.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved