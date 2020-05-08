Social distancing sought at Augusta 'Run for Maud' event

Friday, May 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. says social distancing efforts will be enforced at an event Friday night remembering a man shot in Brunswick.

Augusta First Lady Evett Davis helped to organize the Run for Maud event.

The event comes as many similar protests are sparking up around the country for Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot on Feb. 23 during a morning jogging routine.

The two men accused in that case, Gregory and Travis McMichael were charged with murder Thursday night.

Davis was asked about the event during a Friday morning news conference where he discussed the importance of maintaining social distancing efforts to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

"She fully understands and knows that those things can only happen if people, provide -- one safe social distancing -- and if people are showing up with masks," Davis said. "It's my understanding that she was contacted by some other community partners and stakeholders to have a broad conversation about that."

Davis said he was also pleased to see the GBI "move swiftly" in regard to the case.

"I think that has brought a level of calm to that community," Davis said.

Augusta's Run for Maud event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Diamond Lakes.

