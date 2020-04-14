Social distancing at funerals: how families are dealing with service restrictions

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's never easy to lose a family member, but it may be even harder now with social distancing guidelines as families have guest restrictions and have to do the funeral outside. But loved ones can still get involved through the power of social media.

This isn't the way Kevin Brueilly planned to honor his father Edward--the man who taught him to care more about others than himself.

"Unfortunately, we had to do a social distancing service," Brueilly said.

What was supposed to be a thoughtful homegoing, unfortunately, had to be adapted -- into a registry book with only a handful of names, chairs with six feet apart, and a local minister instead of someone who's known Edward Brueilly for years.

"There were a lot of different headaches that we had to work through," Brueilly said.

The WWII veteran died last week at the age of 93. Only nine family members sat in Westover Memorial Park, but they were joined by more than 40 loved ones on a live stream set up by the funeral home.

Among them, Edward's daughter Debbi and her husband Tracy Minnick. They live in Australia and would've had to quarantine for two weeks if they came to the service.

"It was very pleasant," Debbi said. "We were able to see part of the service, and we're very grateful for the funeral home helping with that."

The funeral home told News 12, they're trying to make this hard time a little easier for everyone.

"It's hard enough to lose a family member under normal circumstances, but the pandemic has created something that's a little difficult to adapt to," Luke Teague, the funeral director, said.

Despite the changes, Kevin thought the funeral was what his father would have wanted.

"My father would've loved what we did I think," Brueilly said. "It's not easy, but it's never easy. So in some ways, it may have been a distraction from the whole thing."

Brueilly's family told News 12 they take comfort in the fact that Edward doesn't have to worry about coronavirus or social distancing or quarantine any more.

They plan to have another service with all their family and friends when the pandemic is over.

"Tuesday wasn't goodbye, it was see ya later. Well done dad," Brueilly said.

