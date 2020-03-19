Social distancing and business: how owners are dealing with the practice

Thursday, March 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- While social distancing practices may hurt some businesses or cause slow traffic, one business is taking the stride, making the best out of the pandemic’s effect.

Some barbershops closed their doors earlier than normal. Hair salons are experiencing slower traffic than normal. Everyone is trying to practice social distance at the expense of their businesses losing money.

And one local nail shop is switching things up, one hand at a time.

With the fear of the coronavirus, there are some things people are hesitant to leave their house to do.

For Carolyn Klotbaugh, stopping at the nail salon is the least of her worries.

“But I have to have my pedicure,” she said. “Not vital we are not on top of each other so as far as I can tell no one is sick”

Jenny Nguyen is the owner of Luxury Nails and Spa. She’s noticed a few of her older clients have called to cancel appointments due to health issues. She still has people coming in and out regularly but overall, her shop hasn’t been super busy.

And for the ones that do stop by, it’s a top priority to make sure they are in a clean and safe environment. Customers are spaced out inside, and when they walk through the door, they must wash their hands before they are serviced.

“I keep my shop clean all the time,” Nguyen said. “You catch the virus because people touch their hands and you touch the same place and you touch your face”

And even after washing their hands, customers have to wait until their entire service area is sanitized before taking a seat.

“I clean my hanger, my door, my chair, everywhere,” Nguyen said.

So while other local businesses like salons were slow, and barbershops closed their doors at noon, Nguyen kept her doors open – while she can.

“I feel perfectly safe here,” she said.

Many local businesses are limiting the number of people they allow into their facility to practice social distancing. And for businesses like Nguyen’s nail salon, most are only taking appointments.

