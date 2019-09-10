Aiken man spends half a century creating natural soap products

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's not every day you find your calling when you're 5 years old, but Robert Pelzer, owner of One of a Kind Products, did.

"It's a wonderful thing to take something from your childhood, which I never expected I'd be doing this now and turn it into a profitable business for myself and my family while having a great time doing it," Pelzer said.

Pelzer calls himself a soap man. He began making soap from pig fat as a child. Now, decades later, and he can't find it in himself to stop.

"They would save the pig fat to make the glycerin for the soap, and as a child, it was my job to keep the fire going. So we kind of watched the older folks make soap -- back then they called it lye soap. So back then I kind of got the idea of, 'Hey I can do this,'" Pelzer said

He has even managed to get his wife on boars. Instead of just making soap, the duo makes body butters, sprays, and lotion. Pelzer's wife tells says one thing hasn't changed -- Pelzer always finds a way to take something from an animal.

"It has a lot of agents in it as far as putting in the nutrients back in your skin to make it smooth, to make it glow, so that is one of the properties of goat milk, especially if you have dry skin," Yolanda Pelzer said.

Everything used in One of a Kind Products is natural.

Pelzer, 60, says chemicals are what's keeping so many people from looking youthful.

"It'll make you look older before your time, so we went with natural ingredients -- something that is gentle on the body and safe for you to use," Pelzer said.

One of a Kind Products can be found at www.etsy.com/shop/OKbeauty.

