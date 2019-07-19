Smart diapers by Pampers: Because the old-fashioned way isn’t working

Pampers is introducing a line of smart diapers.

The company says its “Lumi by Pampers” line will keep tabs on when your child pees and identify their patterns.

“Lumi makes it easy to track your baby’s feeding, diapering, sleep routines and key milestones,” the company’s website says. “With our all-in-one system, you can monitor your baby’s unique patterns and see emerging routines.”

The diapers come with an “activity sensor” on the front that sends information to an app on your smartphone.

Pampers hasn’t said how much these fancy pants will cost or when they’ll go on sale, but their website has a waiting list you can sign up for, so you’ll be among the first to know.

