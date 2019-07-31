Small SC school districts could consider state plan to merge

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Several small, rural South Carolina could have the opportunity to merge under a state plan.

The state is offering money to small districts in the same county that merge.

The plan is for districts that have less than 1,500 students daily.

Districts planning to merge must turn in their plan to merge to the Department of Education by Aug. 1. They'll also need to outline how they'll spend the money from the state.

We've reached out to several local districts to see if they are considering the plan.

