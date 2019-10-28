Slow progress: City leaders frustrated with new Aiken hotel projects

Monday, October 28, 2019

AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two major hotel projects are in the works in Aiken but moving at a snail's pace. City leaders looked at updates on two projects and there seems to be questions and frustration about both of them for different reasons.

The meeting tonight was tense. People were concerned that the renovation project at the old hospital would cost taxpayers millions of dollars and involve tearing down the historical hospital.

It would be turned into a hotel, conference center, and apartment complex, signaling growth in the city.

“The overall goal is to draw more people to this side of town, provide a need that is definitely in demand. We're definitely undersupplied,” said Tom Wyatt.

Tom Wyatt, WTC Investments LLC, is the developer on a major project that would turn the old Aiken County Hospital into a hotel, conference center, and apartment complex.

“Each town needs to grow. Need to have smart growth. And I think on this side of town, being so close to downtown, Laurens Street, I think this project makes perfect sense,” said Wyatt.

To draw more people into the city, they need a place to stay. But people still have concerns about how much it will cost taxpayers and what it would mean for tearing down the historical building.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Obviously, we've been doing this a long time. We're not going to jump into something that's bad for plus I care about this town,” said Wyatt.

The other project is turning the Hotel Aiken into a Courtyard Marriott. The problem is its years in the making and there's no set date to break ground.

“We are aiming for a lot of historical purposes here. So you can't touch everything, you can't just demolish everything. It's just a lot of work. It's a lot of due diligence,” said Neel Shah, the owner of Hotel Aiken.

When all is said and done, the hotel would have a speakeasy basement bar.

“The building has a lot of character and we think it's an amazing project because downtown Aiken is a centerpiece,” said Shah.

The goal for both projects is clear, to bring new people into Aiken and enhance the city.

The question is when.

“It’s happening; it's just taking a long time. But it will happen,” said Shah/

The only thing passed today was the rezoning and the concept plan for the old hospital project. It still has a long way to go. As for the Hotel Aiken project, we learned it could still be upwards of two to three years before we see a finished product.