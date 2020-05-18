Saluda County sees second rabid animal of the year, a skunk

Monday, May 18, 2020

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — A skunk found near High Point Road and Mount Willing Road in Saluda has tested positive for rabies.

There are no known human exposures, but a dog was exposed on May 12.

The skunk was submitted to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s lab for testing on Wednesday and rabies was confirmed the next day.

Anyone who knows of possible human or animal exposure is urged to call the agency’s Aiken office at 803-642-1637 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, call 888-847-0902.

The skunk is the second animal in Saluda County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 40 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, seven of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Saluda County.

