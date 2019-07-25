Skunk dumper causing a stink in McCormick

Michael Wood has a skunk problem. He trapped two under his house earlier this month.

Wood says he, "removed one that morning. I dispatched it and removed it and threw up".

Little did he know, later that morning he would catch a McCormick Correctional Institution employee dumping a skunk across the street from his property. Wood then went back through his surveillance footage and found the Department of Corrections employee had released skunks at the same spot almost every morning between June 25th and July 5th.

Wood added, "I wouldn't believe it if I didn't have the tape".

Wood called everyone he could think to help - the Sheriff's Office, DNR, and the jail.

Clark Stearns, the McCormick County Sheriff, says, "there is definitely a skunk odor in his house. In fact one of my majors and I went to over to his house last Friday and actually popped the hatch under his house to see if we could locate the skunk ourselves since he had no relief anywhere else".

DNR got involved because it is illegal to trap and relocate skunks in South Carolina and Georgia.

Daniel Baker, First Sergeant for SC DNR, had this to say about the incident, "we met with the warden and he was unaware any issues, but the sergeant that was aware of it, we took it as a learning opportunity to educate them, to write them a permit".

Wood will have to file a civil suit to take any legal action. It's a stinky situation that still isn't over.