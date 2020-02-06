Skeletal remains found by hunters identified by coroner as 24-year-old man missing since last year

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Skeletal remains found by hunters in Aiken County have been positively identified as a man missing since last January.

Devante A. Williams, 24, of Clearwater was reported missing in January 2019.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office made the identification known Thursday through DNA.

Hunters found human remains back in October 2019 and contacted the Burnettown Police Department.

Additional remains were found by cadaver dogs.

"Mr. Williams death is highly suspicious, the cause and manner of death is still under investigation," Coroner Darryl Ables said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.