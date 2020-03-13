Six Flags over Georgia announces temporary park closure due to coronavirus

Friday, March 13, 2020

AUSTELL, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Six Flags released a statement temporarily closing until the end of March due to the coronavirus concerns.

Following the guidance of the office of Gov. Kemp, Six Flags Over Georgia has temporarily suspended operations until the end of March, at which time we will re-evaluate the situation.

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the park remains committed to the health and safety of park guests and team members.

"We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials," the statement said.

