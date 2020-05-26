Here's how Six Flags plans to cut coronavirus risks when it reopens

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

AUSTELL, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) — When they reopen, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water will implement technological and other measures meant to cut the risk of spreading coronavirus, the company announced Tuesday.

The parks continue to follow guidance from state officials and look forward to reopening when cleared by the governor’s office, the company said.

As previously announced, the parks will manage capacity with attendance caps. Members, season pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Days and arrival times will be staggered to minimize proximity exposure.

New technologies will include thermal imaging for temperature checks for guests and employees before entry and advanced security screening for touchless bag checks.

All guests over age 2 and all team members will be required to wear face masks. Accommodations may be made for people with disabilities, health concerns, religious restrictions or other circumstances. Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced through distance markers, adjustments to dining areas, separation with empty seats on rides and in attractions, capacity changes at indoor venues and gaps in outdoor entertainment viewing areas.

Extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols will be followed, with frontline team members going through extensive COVID-19 training and receiving masks, gloves and other safety supplies.

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams will be in place to increase disinfection of frequently touch points as well as rides and restraints. Restrooms and employee areas will be frequently sanitized, and there will be hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations throughout the park.

Modified food menus and mobile ordering will encourage touchless transactions, while buffets and salad bars will be reconfigured to eliminate guest contact with food. Also, condiments and eating supplies will be supplied to guests instead of self-serve, beverages will be served by attendants, and drink bottle refills will be given in a paper cup.

For more information, visit https://sixflags.com/overgeorgia/plan-your-visit/safety-protocols.

