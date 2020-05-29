Six Flags looking to hire hundreds for reopening of parks

Friday, May 29, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are actively hiring hundreds of employees, in preparation for reopening the parks.

Positions available include Lifeguards, Food Service, Six Flags Clean Team Members, Admissions and more. All applicants must be at least 16 years old and apply online at www.sixflagsjobs.com.

The parks will be conducting virtual interviews and onboarding. No walk-up applicants will be accepted.

The parks have a comprehensive plan in place to operate safely and we look forward to welcoming guests soon. An announcement regarding opening dates will be made in the near future. More information is available at Six Flags Safety Protocols.

