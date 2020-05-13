Six Flags introduces new guest reservation system for social distancing

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Six Flags announced the launch of a new guest reservation system designed to help managed park capacity.

The process will allow parks to manage daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding in accordance with CDC recommendations on social distancing.

Every guest with a single-day ticket, group ticket, Membership, or Season Pass will be required to make a reservation for a specific visit date online. The process will take about 5-7 minutes, during which guests will complete the following steps:

- Enter their online order number, ticket number, or Membership/Season Pass number;

- Select the date they want to visit, and the approximate time they wish to enter the park;

- Watch a brief video that describes new social distancing and sanitization procedures;

- Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy; and

- Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a pass.

If all reservations for a particular date are taken, guests will have the option to join a waitlist and Six Flags will contact them automatically if additional inventory is released or a guest cancels.

Guests will be contacted electronically (either by email, text, or both) the day before their scheduled visit to confirm their intent to visit and to remind them of the company’s health policy.

Guests may cancel their reservation without penalty any time before 8:00 a.m. (local time) on the day of their scheduled visit.

Diamond and Diamond Elite Members will automatically be added to the priority waitlist, and all Members and Season Pass Holders will receive booking priority over single-day ticket buyers.

Guests are required to utilize the reservation system in order to visit any Six Flags park; those without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter. The process is quick, simple, and will ensure a safer and exciting experience for guests of all ages.

The new guest reservation process is currently not enabled. The system will be available to accept reservations when specific park reopening dates are confirmed.

To learn more about Six Flags’ reservation system and detailed FAQ’s, visit sixflags.com/reserve

