Six Flags donates hundreds of tickets to encourage blood donations

Thursday, May 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a continuing effort to support the community, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water partnered with the American Red Cross to donate 300 free tickets to encourage blood donations.

During this critical time of need where blood donations are low, individuals who donate blood at select upcoming blood drives will receive one free ticket to Six Flags.

Anyone interested in signing up for a blood drive should visit the American Red Cross website at www.redcrossblood.org to sign up or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. The blood drives will be held at a number of locations in Cobb and Douglas counties over the next several months.

