Six Flags donates 2,000 super hero capes to grocery stores for National Super Hero Day

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In honor of National Super Hero Day, and in appreciation for all essential workers during this time - Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water donated 2,000 Super Hero capes to associates at Publix and Kroger.

According to the release, each grocery store chain received 1,000 assorted capes, featuring Batman, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman and Superwoman.

The donation from Six Flags is to honor grocery store associates and other food service providers for their hard work and dedication to delivering food to our communities and keeping store shelves stocked. Six Flags salutes all of our Local Super Heroes.

The release also stated that in March, the park donated more than 1,600 pounds of food to The Center for Children & Young Adults in Marietta. And earlier this month, the park donated 240 ponchos to the Douglas County Fire Department. Additional donations to the community during this time of need are in the works.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.