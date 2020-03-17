Six Flags, White Waters donates 1,600 lbs of food to local charity

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUSTELL, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water today donated more than 1,600 pounds of fresh produce and milk to The Center for Children & Young Adults in Marietta, Georgia.

The parks provided unserved fruit, vegetables and dairy items to support the need in the local community as a result of school closures and quarantines.

“Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water are committed to serving our community through this unprecedented situation,” Dale Kaetzel, Park President said in a release. “We are grateful for the partnership with The Center for Children & Young Adults and look forward to providing those living at the center with this nutritious food in a time of uncertainty.”

In 2019, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water employees assisted with several projects at the Center for Children and Young Adults in Marietta through its annual Project 6 Community Service Day.

The Center for Children & Young Adults provides safe and suitable housing, youth development activities and comprehensive supportive housing services for at-risk homeless youth who have been abandoned, abused, neglected and/or exploited.

