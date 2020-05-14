New this morning: Single-vehicle crash kills driver in Aiken County

Thursday, May 14, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A one-vehicle crash on the north edge of Aiken left one person dead early today.

The crash occurred at 1:08 a.m. near Hudson and Trolley Line roads in Aiken County. The 2016 Nissan rogue was traveling south on Hudson and had just passed Trolley Line when it left the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash killed the sole occupant of the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the name.

TRAFFIC | 7-foot alligator spotted on Doug Barnard Parkway

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

