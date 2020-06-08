Single-car crash traps, kills driver in Orangeburg County

Monday, June 8, 2020

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A single-vehicle crash this morning left one driver dead in Orangeburg County.

The crash occurred at 10:13 a.m. on U.S. Highway 176 near Alpine Drive three miles west of Holly Hill, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a 1998 Toyota Camry, was carrying only a driver, according to the patrol.

The car was traveling east and left roadway and struck a culvert and ditch, according to the patrol.

The driver became trapped and died at the scene, authorities reported.

