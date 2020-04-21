'Singing For Their Supper' telethon raises over $1 million for local food banks

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gray Television Inc. announced that Saturday's 'Singing For Their Supper' telethon raised over $1 million for local food banks.

According to the release, more than 50 of Gray's television stations aired the telethon that featured virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters.

The donations will help provide more than four million meals to local residents in need.

“When WRDW called with an idea to raise money for local food banks through a musical TV special, we were thrilled to help,” Emily Stevenson of Gluestick Music said, in the release. “With live concerts on hold, we agreed this would be a great way to let people know how depleted the food banks are in their local communities, while also giving them the music connection they’ve been missing.”

A donation of $100,000 by Gray Television and its participating stations started the telethon's march to its goal.

In the release, singer Darius Rucker made a personal donation of $500,000 to Low Country Food Bank and offered to match up to an additional $50,000.

“One night of music made a major impact on the communities we serve," Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Bob Smith said, in the release. “One night of music made a major impact on the communities we serve. We are overwhelmed with the response and truly grateful to every viewer for stepping up to help neighbors in need. We also extend our sincere thanks to the artists who donated their funds, time and talents to this worthy cause.”

