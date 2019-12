Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Singer and songwriter Jill Scott is coming to the Bell Auditorium in 2020.

Tickets are expected to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., Augusta Entertainment Complex officials say.

Tickets start at $45 and go as high as $125.

