Since you can't go to Aiken planetarium, the show is coming to you

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Now you won’t have to leave your home to enjoy a great show from the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center’s Dupont Planetarium at the University of South Carolina Aiken.

The planetarium, in partnership with Evans & Sutherland, a producer and distributor of full-dome planetarium shows, is offering the community the “virtual in-home planetarium experience.”

Since they are not able to offer shows in person due to concerns about spreading coronavirus, planetarium employees are offering the opportunity to stream shows from anywhere there is an internet connection, said John Hutchens, director of special programs at Ruth Patrick.

“While we can't be together in person, we hope that this virtual window to the universe can continue our mission of infusing the love of science throughout our community,” Hutchens said.

For the next few weeks, the planetarium will release a new show on Thursdays at http://www.usca.edu/planetarium/VIP.

“Dynamic Earth,” narrated by Liam Neeson, is the first show available with the roll-out this week. It explores the inner workings of Earth’s climate system.

Here’s the rest of the lineup:

• May 21 —- “Zula Patrol: Down to Earth”

• May 28 — “Super Volcanoes”

• June 4 — “Birth of Planet Earth”

• June 11 — “Unseen Universe”

• June 18 — “Secret Lives of Stars”

• June 25 — “Invaders of Mars”

• July 2 — “Robot Explorers”

