Simple battery, family violence charges for man who got into argument with girlfriend at Roses

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, are confirming an arrest after responding to a call of a possible kidnapping at a store.

Freddie Taylor is facing charges of simple battery and family violence.

The incident report says Taylor got into a loud argument with his girlfriend at the Roses on Windsor Spring Road.

The report says Taylor's girlfriend tried to use a stranger's phone to get a ride.

At that point, Taylor allegedly grabbed her by the arm to lead her out of the story where they drove home.

