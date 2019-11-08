Simple battery, family violence charges for man who got into argument with girlfriend at Roses

Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, are confirming an arrest after responding to a call of a possible kidnapping at a store.
Freddie Taylor is facing charges of simple battery and family violence.
The incident report says Taylor got into a loud argument with his girlfriend at the Roses on Windsor Spring Road.
The report says Taylor's girlfriend tried to use a stranger's phone to get a ride.
At that point, Taylor allegedly grabbed her by the arm to lead her out of the story where they drove home.
