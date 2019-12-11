Silver Alert issued for missing NC man believed to have dementia

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An elderly man last seen in Asheville has been declared missing after officials released a Silver Alert regarding his status on Tuesday.

Horace D. Kinlaw, 88, was last seen off of Bleachery Boulevard in Asheville, according to police.

Kinlaw was wearing a black Carolina Panthers pullover, a Korean War veteran hat, jeans and glasses.

He stands 6′1″ and reportedly weighs around 195 pounds. Officials state that he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Kinlaw was driving a silver 1999 Toyota Solara with a North Carolina plate during the last time he was seen.

Anyone with information about Horace D Kinlaw should call A. Wall at the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.