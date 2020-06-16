Significant steps towards policing reform could be seen soon after Black Lives Matter protests

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Though the community may not see changes across the board, legislative officials say there is room for reform and they hope to see significant steps by next week.

The senator for Augusta’s district says the protests helped establish a sense of urgency.

From the nation’s capital to the capitals across the states, calls for reforms echo just as loud as the rally cries on these streets.

“And our job is to listen to what they’re asking for,” District 22 Sen. Harold Jones II said.

Protestors have demanded:

- Increased de-escalation and bias training,

- Non-violent crisis intervention,

- Annual reports to the public on use of force

Jones says legislators are working to add some of those components, like officer training, into the Hate Crime Bill.

“House Bill 426 did not have that. One of the proposals was actually to do more training. So that’s actually there. As a possibility,” Jones said.

Current talks also center on creating a database for alleged hate crimes, including ones where discrimination is deemed a factor in an officer’s policing.

“We are in favor of that being done. So, it’s very much a work in progress right now," Jones said. “The main thing is we need to get the bill from the lieutenant governor and see number one, is it stronger? Number two, can it be passed?”

When it comes reform like diverting police funds to community resources, he says, there are no plans for that at the state level. But Jones suggests there should be new legislation on crisis intervention across the state.

“I think one of the things there, that I’ve been pushing, is reform on our drug law. That would be key to where you have less police-citizen interaction in non-violent offenses. So that’s something to look at too,” Jones said.

But for now, at least, all eyes are on HB 426, amending its original draft to cover wider ground and create historic change in Georgia.

“It’s our number one concern right now on this issue,” Jones said.

Jones says there is a timeline to factor into all of this: the bill would need to go to the Senate floor by next week to be approved. And senators are expecting to review new drafts of it this week.

Jones says the bill to repeal the Citizens Arrests Law may face some timing hurdles. Unlike the Hate Crime Bill, it has not gone through the House yet, which means there will be a longer period before anyone can see any decisions on its fate.

