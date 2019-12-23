Shovel-wielding Georgia man fatally shot by deputy

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (AP) -- Authorities say a Georgia deputy has shot and killed a shovel-wielding man who hit him and threatened a store clerk.

News outlets report 26-year-old Marc Denver Thompson was fatally at a shot convenience store Saturday night by a Carroll County deputy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies responded earlier that night to a report that Thompson had threatened his mother and brother with a gun. It says responding deputies arrived to find Thompson had already fled the scene.

It says a sheriff's office investigator visited a nearby Circle K and saw Thompson threatening the clerk with the shovel.

The report goes on to say the subsequent confrontation ended in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.