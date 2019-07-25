Should Halloween be moved to the last Saturday in October? A petition is hoping to get President Trump's attention

Thursday, July 25, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Could a Change.org petition push for Halloween to be moved to the last Saturday in October actually work?

So far, almost 60,000 people have signed the Change.org petition calling for a "safer, longer, stress-free celebration" by moving the holiday.

The petition was started last year by the Halloween & Costume Association and has only recently started to gain traction.

The group believes moving the holiday to the weekend will not only encourage more participation, but will also be safer for many would-be trick or treaters.

